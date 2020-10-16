AUBURN — Write-A-Will will return to DeKalb County Oct. 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County, in partnership with United Way, Parkview DeKalb Foundation, Nugen Law, Hollabaugh Law Office and the Lightner Law Office, has revived this event in order to bring awareness to the importance of estate planning and philanthropy in the community. This free event allows participants to create a simple will, with a donation to any local charity.
Appointments will be 30 minutes long. Virtual appointments are available, as well as in-person appointments at the community foundation office.
“Having a will lets you determine how your property is distributed upon your death. A simple will helps make sure your estate is handled according to your wishes,” said attorney Cedric Hollabaugh.
“Having a will can help to save your family from unnecessary legal expenses and uncertainty regarding your wishes,” said attorney Zach Lightner.
“A last will and testament is something everyone needs, regardless of how much one has in savings,” attorney Bryan Nugen added.
All three attorneys have donated their time and resources toward the event. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, email info@cfdekalb.org or call 925-0311. The event happens just once a year and spaces are filling up quickly, the community foundation said.
