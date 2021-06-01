A Fort Wayne man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 69 Monday, the The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Terry Lee Scott Jr., age not available, of Fort Wayne was taken into custody following the pursuit.
The incident began around 8:32 p.m. near the 329 mile marker at the west edge of Auburn.
A sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a slow-moving 2004 GMC Envoy with a driver who was suspected of having an expired license. The driver, later identified as Scott, failed to stop and continued northbound. An Indiana State Police trooper deployed stop sticks north of the 334 mile marker, deflating the vehicle’s front tires. Scott then pulled over to the right should and slowed to a stop.
The driver showed his hands to officers, but refused to exit the vehicle. After several bean-bag rounds were deployed to assist officers in seeing the vehicle, Scott was removed from the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Scott is being charged with resisting with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, but police did not immediately release the driver’s name.
Due to the incident, Interstate 69 was shut down in both directions from 8:38 to 8:55 p.m.
In addition to Indiana State Police, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department and Auburn Police Department assisted county police.
