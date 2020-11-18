WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved one-time stipends totaling $122,000 for district employees outside of the teachers’ union.
Full-time, 40-hour-per-week employees will receive $500, with the amount for others based on the number of hours worked in a week, explained Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider.
“In a year when our employees are as valuable as ever and putting forth incredible effort each and every day, the financial uncertainty of the district leading to the decision to forego base salary increases for all non-DEA (DeKalb Educators Association) members was unfortunate,” Snider said in a memo to the board.
“In an effort to extend a small token of appreciation, I would recommend the board’s approval of a one-time stipend."
Snider presented two options for the board’s consideration — one totaling $122,000, which the board adopted, and another costing $110,000.
With a difference of only $12,000, Snider said, “It’s not going to hurt anything going with the higher amount.”
Board members echoed Snider’s sentiments, acknowledging the efforts of employees.
The $122,000 will be made up of: $60,000 from the education fund; $42,000 from the operations fund; $17,000 from the food service fund; $1,500 from the alternative education fund; and $1,500 from the pre-K fund.
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved updates to its COVID-19 plan relating to school personnel, who are defined by the Department of Homeland Security as essential critical infrastructure.
School employees who are considered COVID-19 close contacts and who are deemed essential critical infrastructure workers will be allowed to return to work if they are asymptomatic after 5-7 days of quarantine, test negative for COVID-19 and are not living in the same household with someone who is positive for COVID-19.
In a memo to the board, Superintendent Steve Teders said data collected Oct. 21 representing 22 school districts indicated that out of 7,032 students quarantined in this region of the state, 51 tested positive during a 14-day quarantine period. This puts the percentage of close-contact students testing positive at 0.73%, Teders said in the memo.
“Realizing that we must continue our due diligence by encouraging social distancing and the wearing of face masks or coverings throughout the school day and year, a student is not considered a close contact if they are social distancing at least 3-6 feet and wearing a face mask or covering while on school grounds (including while on school transportation) or during a school-sanctioned activity or event,” Teders said.
• The board approved installing a new fire protection system at Country Meadow Elementary School, slated for the summer of 2021.
Snider said the Country Meadow system is in the worst condition among those in the district, and faulty sensors have caused numerous false alarms to be sent to the local fire department in the middle of the night, as well as administrators and maintenance staff.
Snider said the district does not want to “’cry wolf’ too many times with something of this magnitude.”
Snider said many of the sensors are as old as the building, and the district would like to transition to a system with improved service.
A 2018 general obligation bond — originally established to purchase and renovate a property, and also for district-wide safety and security measures — has remaining funds to pay for the majority, if not all, of the project, Snider said.
• The board approved adding archery to the physical education program at DeKalb Middle School. Through grant funding, the school will receive: 12 bows; five-dozen arrows; five targets; archery netting; a bow rack; a tool box; flip cards and lanyards; a whistle; 12 quivers; and training for four teachers.
In order to receive the grant, the school must commit to teaching National Archery in the Schools Program archery lessons a minimum of 10 days in school during the school year, the board heard. The grant will last for five years.
In a memo to the board, Associate Principal Justin Hoard said in addition to the classroom component, he intends to begin an after-school club for students.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of J.R. Watson Elementary School teacher Amy Nan.
The board accepted the resignations of: DeKalb High School girls basketball assistant coach Wendy Pettis; bus assistant Lisa Spade; high school study hall supervisor Kalib McKown; middle school paraprofessional Megan Reinoehl; and high school girls soccer assistant coach Rachel Brown.
The board approved the appointments of: McKenney-Harrison Elementary School custodian Rebecca Martin; McKenney-Harrison robotics club sponsor Shannon Buchs; Country Meadow long-term guidance counselor substitute Madeline Reinhart; speech and language pathologist Sara Sullivan; bus driver Lisa Spade; transportation bus assistant Megan Reinoehl; high school fall unified club sponsors Amy Weiler and Kelly Beakas; high school winter unified club sponsors Carol Fike Baker and Ryan Baker; and high school spring unified club sponsors Amanda Kelley and Doug Kelley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.