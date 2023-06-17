AUBURN — Retired U.S. Marine Dr. William Curry Thursday encouraged the newest graduate of DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court to use the tools he has acquired through the program as he continues on his life’s journey.
Curry was the guest speaker at a graduation ceremony honoring Steve Blevins. It was the eighth graduation ceremony conducted by the program.
Led by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, the DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court began serving veterans involved with DeKalb County courts in March 2018 and serves as an alternative to traditional case processing of veterans who are offenders.
Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed. Participants agree to complete a substance-abuse and/or mental health treatment program, remain alcohol- and drug-free, meet with a veteran mentor and complete other program requirements as determined by the veterans court team.
Curry is the senior pastor at New Beginnings Church in Fort Wayne and a former Noble County probation officer, playing a part in establishing a veterans court in Noble County.
“Life is like rain, like the forecast of rain. We know it’s going to come. We don’t know all the time when it’s going to come, but we know it’s going to come. And then sometimes we have what we call scattered showers, where it’s going to rain a couple different time in the day,” Curry told Blevins. “As the rain comes, you can do a couple things. You can either stand in the rain and get wet or you can get an umbrella and go under cover.
“The same holds true for what you’re going through now. You have been given tools to use to help you get through the rainy parts of life. Because again, as you go through life, it will rain. And sometimes you will get some little showers and sometimes you’ll get torrential rain to where it seems like it’s overwhelming.
“But if you use the tools that have been given to you to help you through, you won’t get wet and you’ll be able to get to the sun, where it’s dry. I encourage you to continue using the tools that you have,” Curry said.
“As a Marine, you went through training, but the training was to prepare you for what was to come. This was a training ground. They’ve given you tools. Utilize them. And when you struggle with utilizing the tools, go back to … those who have said, ‘Hey, I’m here to help you through.’ That way you can resharpen your tools and not be back in training.”
Probation officer Bailee Grayless presented Blevins with his certificate of graduation.
“You’ve put in a lot of hard work and effort and I’m really proud of you for that,” she told Blevins.
DeKalb County Deputy Bret Parker presented Blevins with a challenge coin.
“You put in the hard work. You reached out when you needed to. I ask you to continue to reach out when you need help,” Parker said.
DeKalb County chief deputy prosecutor Robert Hardy handed Blevins a motion to dismiss his criminal case.
“You’ve done a lot of hard work and I’m impressed at what you’ve done,” Hardy said. “I have prepared the state’s motion to dismiss the case against you, as provided for in the plea agreement, but I revised the format … because you have truly earned the dismissal, put in the hard work, and I wanted the motion to reflect that.”
Grimm offered closing remarks.
“I totally believe that there was divine intervention in what occurred here during your time with me,” he told Blevins.
He commended Blevins for his efforts throughout the program.
“Because you kept doing such an outstanding job, I had to keep moving your bar up,” he added.
“To see you change physically, to see you change in terms of your family relationships, to see you restructure your life … I just stand in awe of what you did,” Grimm said.
“You have made incredible progress towards self-mastery. Self-mastery is a lifelong process,” he told Blevins.
“You have excellent conduct. You are a gentleman. You are a respectful man. You are a strong man too,” Grimm said, before presenting Blevins with a special “Second Battle Patch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.