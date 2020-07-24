WATERLOO — Charleston Metal Products Inc. of Waterloo this week received a Half Century Business Award from Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb.
The DeKalb County company has been in the manufacturing business for 74 years, the governor’s office said.
Charleston Metal Products is among 76 Indiana companies and organizations receiving Century or Half Century Business Awards in recognition of longevity and service to their employees, communities and the state.
“It is an honor to recognize Hoosier business leaders who have been creating quality career opportunities for Hoosiers and running their businesses in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years,” Holcomb said. “Through a strong dedication to their employees, their businesses and their communities, these companies exemplify the pioneering spirit and perseverance that will keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come."
The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. More than 1,560 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award's 29-year history.
An awards ceremony, which was scheduled to occur in spring 2020, was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year's award recipients will be invited to participate in the 2021 ceremony.
