AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced three people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Wednesday.
Laik Minnik of the 5500 block of C.R. 75A, St. Joe, received a 120-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Liberty Reinoehl of the 300 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mary Garcia, also known as Ana Maria Valenzo Guzman, of the 2400 block of Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
