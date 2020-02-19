AUBURN — The annual DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series will begin Friday, Feb. 28, at the Auburn First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St.
More than 150 men and youth representing more than 40 Christian churches traditionally attend each session of the series. The series welcomes all men and boys of any faith or denomination and those who are not connected to a faith organization.
The breakfast series continues for seven weeks at 6:30 a.m. each Friday through Good Friday and features a full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy. It dismisses promptly at 7:30 a.m.
This year’s speakers are:
• Feb.28 — Pastor Ralph Diehl, New Hope Christian Center;
• March 6 — Pastor Mark Snodderly, Soul’s Harbor Assembly of God;
• March 13 — Pastor Kevin Gillian, County Line Church, Auburn Campus;
• March 20 — Ben Ruprecht, Christian mission director, YMCA of DeKalb County;
• March 27 — Travis Wilhelm, lead minister, Christian Campus House, Trine University;
• April 3 — Pastor Erik Smith, Garrett United Methodist Church; and
• April 10 — Good Friday, Pastor Nikki Brown-Rice, Auburn First United Methodist Church.
Each Friday a full hot breakfast is served and a freewill offering is collected. Meatless dishes will be available.
