Only two local school districts paid teacher salaries above the state average for the 2019-2020 school year, a new study finds.
Also, only two local districts match the goal of $40,000 in starting teacher pay, which is recommended by a state commission, the same study concludes.
The Indianapolis Star recently released its analysis of teacher salaries in all 288 Indiana public school corporations. The newspaper reported the starting, average and maximum salaries found in collective bargaining agreements.
The study determined that the average salary for all Indiana teachers was $53,463 in 2019-2020.
Among 13 local school districts, the only ones exceeding the state average were Fremont at $57,883 and DeKalb Central at $54,452.
The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission, created by Gov. Eric Holcomb, recommended that reaching an average salary of $60,000 would make Indiana third best in the Midwest for teacher pay, behind only Michigan and Illinois. Indiana now ranks ninth in the region.
The special commission also set a goal of $40,000 as a starting salary for new teachers.
In northeast Indiana, DeKalb Central and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County paid starting teachers exactly $40,000 in 2019-2020. All other local districts paid less.
The Indianapolis Star also reported on each district’s maximum pay for teachers at the top of the seniority ladder. Locally, MSD Steuben topped the list at $81,535, with second-place Fremont at $74,725. The newspaper did not mention any statewide targets or averages for maximum salary.
The newspaper published its analysis as state legislators are working on a two-year state budget, in which spending on public K-12 education makes up the largest component.
