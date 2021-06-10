These tickets were paid in Butler City Court May 27-June 2. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing identifies the agency issuing the ticket.
Abdulah A.H. Ahmed, Coldwater, Michigan, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Odunayo A. Akinkoye, Avon, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Sikama A. Andoh, Fishers, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Vanessa V. Avila, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Kamron S. Bradtke, Warsaw, speeding, $171 (AUB); expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Erika C. Brock, Butler, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (ISP).
Shaqwita M. Brown, Fort Wayne, speeding, $188 (AUB).
Xander J.A. Clemons, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Joseph M. Cramer, Waldron, Michigan, driving too fast for conditions, $171 (WPD).
Shane M. Egly, Grabill, distracted driver, $171 (BPD).
Rhonda L. Englehart, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Dorian S. Wodarski-Felt, Waterloo, expired plates, $175 (WPD).
Samantha R. Fisher, Auburn, speeding, $165 (ISP).
William C. Force, Kendallville, operating Class B motor-driven cycle without license for vehicle type, $175 (AS).
Nathan L. Forrest, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
Alyson R. Freeman, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Andrew A. Gonzalez, Ann Arbor, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Donovan Allen Hall, Kokomo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Matthew L. Heath, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Karen L. Heffelfinger, Reading, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Joshua Hernandez, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Andre D. Hutson, East Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $196 (DC).
Peter S. Isho, Warren, Michigan, speeding, $196 (DC).
Dayton J. Kessler, Auburn, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Cassidy M. Knott, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Grace E. Mauck, Sullivan, Illinois, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Christopher A. Molargik, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Lelond K. Nichols Jr., Fort Wayne, expired registration, $176 (AUB).
Marilyn R. Peters, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Matthew D. Petruska, Fishers, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jason R. Rehkopf, Arcanum, Ohio, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Amy F. Rhoades, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Keith A. Robinson, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Keith A. Robinson, Kendallville, no operator’s license when required, $175 (WPD).
Andrea D. Rohrs, Garrett, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Jakob C. Rothenberger, Concord, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Anthony A. Schwartz, Shipshewana, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Gregory Sexton Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Janine F. Sharma, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (DC).
Collin J. Siebenaler, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Suzanne M. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kelly M. Spallinger, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); no financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
Tyler M. Sprow, Sherwood, Ohio, speeding, $171 (WPD).
James A. Steenbergh, Millington, Michigan, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a periodic inspection, $235 (ISP).
Maggie I. Stemen, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Robert R. Stone Jr., Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
Ryan K. Stukes, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $258 (BPD).
Cameron D. Thomas, South Bend, expired plates, $150 (WPD); learner permit violation, $160 (WPD).
Cole M. Vardaman, St. Joe, operating off-road vehicle on public roadway, $165 (ICO).
Alisha L. Weiss, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brooke A. Wilcox, Bryan, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (WPD).
Jalonda K. Wright, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
