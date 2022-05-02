AUBURN — After 33 years of wear and tear, the furniture inside DeKalb Circuit Court will be receiving a face lift.
DeKalb Circuit Court Judge Kurt Grimm requested the renovation of the furniture as it has begun to see its age. Upholstery on the 10 pews in the gallery is starting to come loose because of wear. Grimm also requested the replacement of 12 chairs used by staff and lawyers during court proceedings.
Grimm’s suggestion was for the purchase of new wooden benches with no upholstery on them, but the DeKalb County Commissioners decided on recovering the current pews in an effort to save funds.
In making the decision Monday, Commissioner Todd Sanderson said the current fabric is 30 years old and held up pretty well.
“I kind of like the fabric for its comfort and looks,” Sanderson said. “I am more inclined to recover them. I hate to throw the old benches away.”
Commissioners Mike Watson and William Hartman agreed with Sanderson.
“I like the idea of recovering them, saving $7,000,” Hartman said.
The quote to recover the 10 pews from Sauder Courtroom Furniture was $11,012. New benches would have cost the county $17,310.
The replacement of the chairs is still up in the air as maintenance director Larry Lane is still exploring options.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners also approved funding for DeKalb County Central Communications for a replacement of a gate that allows employees access to the building at 3399 C.R. 34. The new electric gate from R&C Fence has a cost of $11,850 plus $2,200 for electric work needed for the installation.
Brian Humbarger, director of Central Communications, said his department had a second need of a new air conditioning unit to help keep the server room cool at the facility. The current unit at the facility isn’t enough to keep the server room cool during the summer months.
Humbarger said temperatures in the room can reach into the 90s during July and August, which isn’t good for the electronic equipment.
He presented two quotes for new air conditioning units, but the commissioners chose to wait on approval as they had a couple of questions on the units.
In other business:
• A refrigerated box truck owned by the coroner’s office was declared surplus and will be sold at Indiana Auction’s Truck Auction in Fort Wayne.
• Commissioners gave Coroner Mike Gerber permission to talk with county IT director Jack Smith about the acquisition of cell phones for the coroner’s office. Those employees are currently using their personal cell phones.
• C.R. 29 between C.R. 60 and 62 will be closed permanently beginning June 6 in preparation for the expansion of the DeKalb County Airport runway.
