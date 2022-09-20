AUBURN — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Sept. 10 at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
In the absence of Regent Nancy Brickley, Rachel Roberts conducted the meeting. She opened with the ritual, assisted by Chaplain Jan Dantzer. Karen Bash read the minutes from the June meeting, which were approved. Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report. Members shared correspondence from state officers who complimented the chapter for hosting an outstanding Northeast Indiana District meeting on Aug. 3.
Roberts commended each member for special contributions of talent, planning, and participation. She also commended Danielle Bash for preparing the yearbook. Liz Chmiel updated members about potential applications, and Anderson distributed the grave markers to those who had purchased them.
The program was a crossword puzzle based on questions and facts prepared by Danielle Bash and Karen Bash. NSDAR encourages every chapter to have a program about the constitution in commemoration of Constitution Week, Sept. 17. Hostesses for the meeting were Karen Bash and Dantzer.
The next meeting will be Oct. 8 at the Close Community Room at Eckhart Public Library.
