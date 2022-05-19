WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved moving forward with the planning and implementation of a manufacturing academy in DeKalb High School in conjunction with Purdue University and IN-Mac, Indiana Manufacturing Competitive Center.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding to enter into a partnership with Alisa Deck, Purdue Program Manager for Education Workforce, who will facilitate and provide technical assistance to the school district “to support and grow a sustainable pathway system that will result in aligned curriculum, diversity, work-based learning opportunities and internships for students in DeKalb High School.”
“This will allow Lisa Deck … the ability to move forward with our plan to connect the manufacturing community with our school and be able to start looking at how we want that program to look and how we’re going to build that and who we’re going to build it with and what we’re going to be able to provide our students with,” said Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn.
“So I think this is a really exciting opportunity … We’ve got a really good mix of technology and manufacturing coming together,” she said of the community.
“We’ve got some interested community partners.”
After approving the memorandum of understanding, the next step will be to host a meeting to which community partners will be invited to find out about the program, Vaughn said.
“I hope our good problem is going to be that we have several interested and I hope that we can find a way to have them all be able to participate,”
Vaughn said the district is pursuing grant opportunities to support the program.
“The money for programs like this is unbelievable,” Vaughn said.
“Our total budget came out to just over $800,000 if we did it the way we wanted to do it, and that includes people and equipment and programming and instruction and the whole gamut, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed on that,” she said of a pending grant application.
Funding for Deck’s facilitation services will be $26,775.
“This is really exciting to see what this brings,” said board member Valerie Armstrong.
“I’m really optimistic about this,” Vaughn said.
“There’s so much promise,” said board member Jeff Johnson.
In other business Tuesday night:
• The board approved the adoption if Illustrative Math for the middle school math curriculum. In making the recommendation in a memorandum, Principal Matt Vince said Illustrative Math aligns to the Eight Mathematics Teaching Practices for effective instruction.
“The biggest advantage to adopting Illustrative Math is being able to get a curriculum that is problem-based with instructional routines that facilitate student learning. During the lesson, students are able to work collaboratively and think critically. The teacher facilitates a discussion to elicit and advance student thinking. Checks for understanding are embedded in the lessons and assessments are aligned to the depth of knowledge that the students will see on ILEARN,” Vince said in the memorandum to the board.
“Ultimately we want our students to be able to use and connect their mathematical reasoning in the real world. Illustrative math gives the teachers the tools they need to implement the standards for math in a problem-based approach that also allows students to grow in each of the Portrait of a Baron competencies.”
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding to bring Sources of Strength to DeKalb Middle School. In a memo to the board Vince described Sources of Strength as a strength-based wellness program that engages the entire middle school community in identifying and developing personal strengths, resilience and protective factors that enable youth and adults to face life’s stressors in healthy ways and that reduce the likelihood of suicide and other harmful behaviors.
DeKalb High School currently participates in the program.
“With the added pressures brought to all of us as a result of the global pandemic, I cannot think of a better time to add this program to our school,” Vince added.
• The board approved high school textbook rental and student course fees for 2022-23. Vaughn said the overall course fees have increased 0.41%. She said certain areas, such as agriculture and family and consumer science, have seen a significant increase due to the price of goods increases. However, she added, the increases were able to be offset with the reduction of math textbook fees.
“Due to the historical inflation rate over the past year, we are proud to keep our costs for our families at nearly no increase,” Vaughn said.
The board also approved 2022-23 elementary school textbook rental and course fees. Fees for kindergarten and first grate see an increase of $9.62; grade 2 fees see an increase of $6.62, and grades 3, 4 and 5 see an increase of 81 cents.
• The board authorized Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider to dispose of obsolete property at J.R. Watson with any resulting revenue deposited into the district’s operations fund. The equipment — old playground equipment on the east side of the school and old kitchen equipment — is no longer usable following renovations at Watson. Snider said he will estimate the scrap value of the equipment, and list what can be safety auctioned. Some churches have expressed interest in procuring some of the playground equipment if it is safe, Snider added.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: McKenney-Harrison Elementary School teacher Brandi Mickelson; bus driver Brenda Swoveland; lead bus technician Craig Long; food service employee Krystel Reed; McKenney-Harrison teacher Toni Werner; high School custodian Wes Matsel; district innovation coach Amy Neal; bus driver John Belote; high school head wrestling coach Travis Gaff; high school girls soccer assistant coach Jillian Hollman; high school custodian Charles Renfrow; J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional Camille Furrow; high school assistant football coach Austin Miller; high school social studies academic team coach Andy Comfort; high school science academic team coach Jennifer Oberlin; and Country Meadow Elementary School custodian Mike Davis.
The board approved the appointments of: director of k-5 curriculum Michelle Wagner; Country Meadow resource teacher Amber Hartsough; McKenney-Harrison STEAM Team sponsor Kelsey Wertz; middle school science teacher Landon Bell; middle school girls assistant soccer coach Rachel Brown; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Samantha Harig; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Tucker Reinoehl; middle school family and consumer science teacher Angela Bell; high school second assistant volleyball coach Megan Dean; Country Meadow preschool teacher Jennifer Fletcher; middle school science teacher Jennifer Thomas; second assistant football coach Jesse Garrett; J.R. Watson fifth-grade teacher Camille Furrow; J.R. Watson third-grade teacher Bailey Pfafman; and high school business teacher Patrick McMullin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.