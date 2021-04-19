AUBURN — By popular demand, Joyce Doty will present another class on how to make one-of-a-kind greeting cards using alcohol ink and Yupo paper, the DeKalb County Extension Office said.
The class will take place Wednesday, April 28, from 6-8 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, South Union Street, Auburn.
Most supplies will be provided, but each participant is encouraged to bring a pair of scissors and a face mask. Each participant will be able to create and take home four handmade cards.
The cost is $5 per person.
People must register for the class by Friday by calling Joan Hursh at 925-0617.
