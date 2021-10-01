AUBURN — Madison Haynes made a clean sweep of the top awards in Thursday’s 4-H Sheep Show at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
A senior at Eastside Junior-Senior High School and a ninth-year 4-H’er, Haynes showed the grand champion market lamb. She then returned to the 4-H Livestock Arena and won the senior and premier showmanship titles.
Her champion market lamb — a Hampshire — still has room to improve, Haynes said.
“He’s just a powerhouse. I’m going to show him at Louisville,” she said about the North American International Livestock Exposition in November, one of the nation’s premier shows. “He’s really young and lightweight, but I think he’s going to be good at Louisville.”
In the showmanship competitions, Haynes won the senior round, qualifying to go up against past senior champions Grace Kreischer and Rowan Tinker for the premier title. Judge Taylor Plank of Walton, an agriculture teacher, said he could have picked any of the trio, but Haynes set herself apart with her techniques.
“I get sheep from Cody Riecke, and he’s really helped me with showmanship over the past few years,” Haynes said afterward. “I think I’ve improved, also, by going to some more shows this summer — competing at state fair and other national shows.”
As the premier sheep showman, Haynes qualified to return to Friday night’s Supreme Showmanship contest, which matches this week’s premier showmanship winners from several livestock species and requires them to show a variety of species.
Haynes possesses showmanship experience with dairy beef cattle, goats, rabbits and chickens — and formerly hogs — but said sheep are her favorite.
In last year’s Supreme Showmanship contest, Haynes finished second to her friend, Carlie Taylor, who was the first to hug her excitedly when Haynes emerged from the arena after her premier showmanship win Thursday night.
In her future, Haynes said she aims to enroll at Purdue University to study agriculture or Blackhawk College East Campus in Illinois, where she would join its prestigious livestock judging team.
One of the few top awards Madison Haynes didn’t win Thursday went to her younger sister, Kiersten, who showed the grand champion breeding ewe.
Thursday night’s intermediate sheep showmanship champion was Paige Kreischer, and Amelia Thrush won the junior championship.
