AUBURN — The City of Auburn is working toward a new Comprehensive Master Plan known as Auburn 2040.
The plan will serve as a road map for the future development of Auburn and will guide public and private entities in creating a place where Auburn residents can work, live, and play, city officials said.
Right now, the planning team is gathering public input.
“We need your responses to our community survey, visual preference surveys, and mapping activity,” said a news release from the Department of Building, Planning and Development. “These may all be found on the ‘Get Involved’ page of the Auburn 2040 website: auburn2040.com. Help the planning team develop a comprehensive plan for the people, by the people — take the surveys today!”
For those who are unable to access the surveys online, other options are available:
• The Eckhart Public Library has established special stations for patrons to participate in the surveys. The library also will have hard copies of surveys available at 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, phone 925-2414.
• The Building, Planning and Development Department will have hard copies of the surveys available at its office on the second floor of Auburn City Hall, 210 S. Cedar St., phone 925-6449.
