AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced a Butler man to 35 years behind bars for child molesting Tuesday.
John DePew, 54, of the 200 block of West Oak Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 1 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court 1.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, DePew was accused of performing sex acts and watching adult pornography with an eight-year-old boy in September of 2020.
While being forensically interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Fort Wayne, the boy said he had been sexually abused by DePew, according to the affidavit.
In a recorded interview, DePew said he was involved in “mutual” sex acts and watching pornography with the victim, the affidavit said.
The plea agreement left sentencing open to the court. As part of the agreement a second count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, involving the same victim was dismissed.
