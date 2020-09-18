AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has canceled plans for a drive-through flu shot clinic this year.
The cancellation was forced because the department did not receive donated vaccine.
“Please make other arrangements if you use the drive-through clinic for your vaccination,” the department said in announcing the cancellation.
Nearly 200 people received flu shots during last year’s drive-through clinic at the DeKalb High School parking lot.
The department is scheduling appointments for early childhood immunizations and back-to-school shots.
