Questa Education Foundation said its 2020 spring graduating class includes 71 students from Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley counties.
These Questa Scholars have received their associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degrees in various fields including special education licensure, biomedical engineering, criminal justice, computer science, graphic design, industrial technology and various medical fields, among others.
Questa Scholars receive low-interest, forgivable loans that are up to 50% forgivable if they live and work in northeast Indiana for five years following graduation. An additional 25% of the total loan is paid back when they attend and graduate from one Questa’s regional partner institutions. In many cases, scholars are graduating with 75% of their Questa loans forgiven.
Five Questa graduates from DeKalb County are listed with the schools they attended, as well as their programs of study in college:FirstName LastName College Major
• Blake Davis, Indiana Tech, biomedical engineering;
• Rachel DePew, Ball State University, elementary education;
• Sarah Mettert, Western Governors University, special education;
• Terry Randol, Indiana University, human resources management and leadership; and
• Devin Teders, Ivy Tech, welding and industrial technology.
Funding for Questa Scholars comes from local and regional foundations, businesses and organizations. More information how you support scholars in the community may be found on the website questafoundation.org or by calling Questa at 407-6494.
