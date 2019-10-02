INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is the deadline to vote in the Nov. 5 election.
Voters registering in a county clerk’s office must do so by the close of business Monday, and voters registering online have until midnight Monday night.
Hoosiers can register to vote online by using the Indiana Voters app (available on iPhone and Android) or by visiting IndianaVoters.com. Citizens also can submit an application to register in person at their local county clerk's office.
In addition to registration, Indianavoters.com and the app allow Hoosiers to look up their polling places, get directions to their polling locations, find out who's on their ballots, track their absentee ballot applications or provisional ballot information and contact local election officials.
To be eligible to register to vote, a person must:
• be a citizen of the United States;
• be at least 18 years old by Election Day;
• have lived in his or her precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and
• not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.
“I urge all eligible Hoosiers to exercise their right to vote,” said Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “It only takes a few minutes to register and can be done online at any time.”
Voters with questions may call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.
