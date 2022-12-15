Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Dec. 13-14, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Crystal Monroe, 39, of the 200 block of East 14th Street, Auburn, was arrested at at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on school attendance violation, a Class B misdemeanor.
Mason Slone, 18, of the 3100 block East, C.R. 800 North, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Philip Chatmon, 38, of the 6500 block of Winter Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Dec. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dontae Stubblefield, 30, of the 100 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Dec. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
