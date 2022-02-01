Vaccine, test clinic changes hours
AUBURN — For the second straight week, DeKalb County saw a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases with only 29 reported on Tuesday by the DeKalb County Health Department.
Last Wednesday, the county reported 19 new cases before those numbers jumped to round out the week.
Tuesday’s report came after the county averaged 54 cases a day over the three-day weekend, which includes Monday. The weekend cases included one new death, a person over 80.
The impending snowstorm for the remainder of the week may bring a halt to testing numbers in the county as travel is expected to become difficult late Wednesday into Thursday.
The impending storm has caused the modification of the state’s strike team clinic for Wednesday and Thursday at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. The vaccination site and testing site will only be open from noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, as Thursday’s session has been canceled.
The clinic will offer all vaccinations and boosters. Rapid tests will only be available for those 18 and under and 50 and over who are showing symptoms. PCR tests will be given to everyone else.
