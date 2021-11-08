AUBURN — An anonymous local donor has purchased the Youth for Christ facility in Auburn for the benefit of Lakewood Park Christian School, also located in Auburn.
This sale is viewed by both Youth for Christ and Lakewood Park Christian School as a win for both ministries, and especially for the youth in Auburn and DeKalb County, according to a news release.
LPCS intends to expand its facilities to include early childhood education focused on developing young hearts and minds in Christ. Youth for Christ is active and growing in DeKalb County with activity in DeKalb High School and a partnership with the local YMCA to reach more kids for Christ.
Both ministries are excited about the partnership with each other to provide resources of hope to the youth in DeKalb.
Youth for Christ is building a team to serve the 1,200 students at DeKalb and is currently serving hundreds of high school students, meeting regularly beginning this school year, the organization said in a news release. The vision for this community is students engaged in transformational relationships through a team of loving adults.
