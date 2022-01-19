AUBURN —It’s official. There will be a contested Republican primary race for the office of DeKalb County Sheriff.
Brady N. Thomas officially filed as a candidate with the DeKalb County Clerk’s office on Friday. That sets up a race with Sheriff David (Dave) Cserep II who filed for re-election on Jan. 5 — the first day individuals could begin filing a declaration of candidacy.
Thomas had announced he would run as a Republican for sheriff in the 2022 election last May.
Thomas’ filing Friday means DeKalb County will have at least two contested local Republican races in the May primary election.
Last week, incumbent William (Bill) Hartman filed for re-election to the DeKalb County Commissioner west seat, setting up a contested race with Amanda Charles, who declared her candidacy Jan. 5.
Also filing as candidates in local elections at the clerk’s office on Tuesday were Republicans: Wayne Funk, Republican Convention delegate; Patrick L. Jessup, Republican Convention delegate; and Kelli (Kern) Lockwood, Grant Township Board member.
The deadline to register as a primary candidate is noon on Feb. 4.
