AUBURN — Allison Marlowe knew she wanted to work in law enforcement since the age of 17.
“I knew I wanted to work somewhere I could do something new every day, have the opportunity to make a difference. I always enjoyed being involved in the community and helping people in any way I could, whether it was in school or sports,” said the 2018 DeKalb High School graduate.
Her parents, David and Beth Ann Marlowe and sister, Jillian Shank, live in Auburn.
Last month, Marlowe was among 36 new state police officers taking the oath of office at the Indiana Statehouse after completing graduation from the 80th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.
Graduation ceremonies marked the culmination of 25 weeks of intense training that totaled nearly 1,200 hours. But with the reality of COVID, this academy journey took 37 weeks. In order to help ensure as safe an environment as possible for graduation, the recruits, staff and instructors resided and trained at the academy in a “bubble,” away from outside contact, including their families for the final two weeks.
Marlowe said the hardest part of the academy was trying to battle the COVID issue and following the guidelines while still trying to get the training done.
“COVID made our academy much different than previous academies as well as putting us through multiple delays. Overall, being away from home would have been the hardest part, but knowing there were 35 other recruits going through the same thing made the hard days easier,” she said.
“What really led me to the Indiana State Police was listening to a trooper assigned to the Fort Wayne Post. She came and spoke to my high school class, suggesting that I should attend the Indiana State Police Career Camp with my interest in joining,” Marlowe recalled.
Attending the camp and becoming an intern for the state police confirmed Marlowe’s desire to become an Indiana State Police trooper.
Marlowe found the overall academy experience to be very good, with very thorough training, from the daily physical training, classroom academics including criminal and traffic law, to emergency vehicle operations, firearms, controlled tactics, tactical medicine and police writing. All aspects were put into play during the final basic concepts of policing in a scenario-based training program.
Growing up a three-sport athlete helped her in the teamwork aspect and with the constant physical training, she said.
Along her journey, Marlowe took advantage of every opportunity to help reach her goal in working for the Indiana State Police, such as taking college classes, attending the ISP Career Camp, working with the Parkview Public Safety and Police Department, completing ride-alongs and being an intern for the state police.
Her favorite part of the academy was emergency vehicle operations, controlled tactics and meeting so many different people from across the state.
Her least favorite part of the academy was getting shocked by a Taser.
Marlowe advises those seeking a career in law enforcement to have a good support system and maintain physical fitness.
“Make sure you are fully committed to the entire process and really have a for desire it,” she said.
For those 18-and- younger, she highly recommends attending one of the ISP Career Camps or ISP Law Camps to get an insight on law enforcement and the criminal justice system. For those older than 18, she suggests they try to schedule a ride-along with an area police department.
One surprise she found during her journey to become a trooper was meeting one of her closest friends, who was her roommate at the academy.
“We quickly became very close and found out we were very similar,” Marlowe said. Three other women were in her class.
Marlowe has been assigned to the Lowell Post of the Indiana State Police, where she will spend the next three months working side-by-side with a series of experienced field training officers. The purpose of the field training is to put to practical application the training received over the duration of the formal academy training. Upon successful completion of field training, each new trooper will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol in his or her assigned district.
Samuel T. Waterhouse of Garrett also graduated from the academy in December and has been assigned to patrol the Indiana Toll Road.
