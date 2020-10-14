ANGOLA — Easterseals RISE has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the United Way of DeKalb County to develop a Transitions program for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in DeKalb County.
Easterseals RISE is part of Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, which has offered a successful Transitions program in Fort Wayne for several years.
The DeKalb County program will be modeled on the Fort Wayne Transitions program and offer health education and employment training, along with opportunities to socialize and be active in community settings. The grant will help fund space to house the program as well as technology and supplies needed to safely connect the participants to the community.
“We are very grateful to United Way of DeKalb County for recognizing the need for a program like this and providing funds that will help launch it,” said Crystal Church-Stavitzke, Easterseals RISE executive director.
Easterseals RISE is in the process of securing a location for the program, hiring additional staff and planning lessons and activities prior to announcing a launch date.
The Transitions program will give young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a safe place in which to develop job readiness, social skills, and health awareness and build connections and relationships in their community. The program also will support families by providing resources on supporting employment, life skills and healthy choices.
