AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council met Tuesday and heard a report on the successes of the Auburn Main Street organization.
“It was an exciting and busy year downtown,” said Eldon Byler, president of Auburn Main Street. The organization works “to promote, advance and preserve a vibrant downtown.”
Byler began by listing 11 businesses that located downtown last year, along with three that relocated.
Businesses new to downtown are Birch & Bell, Breein Nicole Photography, Escape It!, Forget-Me-Not Boutique, Heirloom Clocks & Fine Art, Nature’s Mercantile LLC, Starstruck Dance Academy, the Team Quality Services corporate headquarters, Tri-State Retirement Solutions/Regal Financial Services, Via Development and White Oak Wine Cafe.
Moving to new locations downtown were Franz Karate, The Laundry Room/Heavenly Creations and Paper Gourmet.
“We see this as huge opportunity to bring more people downtown,” Byler said about the new businesses.
Auburn Main Street saw its greatest increase in facade grants, awarding $8,900 in matching grants to improve storefronts with exterior signs, masonry work and paint. Recipients were The Deli at 6th & Main, Bassett Office Furniture & Supply, Auburn Alterations, Hardy Law Office and Mad Anthony Tap Room.
Two new wall murals downtown led to “positive feedback and excitement,” Byler said. A crowdfunding campaign raised more than $24,000 in support. The murals “are only the beginning of great things to come” in creating an arts corridor downtown, he said.
Byler praised Auburn Main Street’s board of directors as “some of the hardest-working, caring individuals that you will find in this community.” In addition to Byler, they are Natalie DeWitt, LaDonna Felke, Jenn Gibson, Amber Jackson, Zach Lightner, Mike Littlejohn, Sarah Payne, Nora Schwartz, Amy Schweitzer and Peggy Souder.
In a time of crisis, Byler said, “It’s groups like Auburn Main Street that are going to help pull things together.” He added, “We are already working on ways to get things back to normal in our town.”
“You can count on city support,” Mayor Mike Ley told Byler after the presentation.
