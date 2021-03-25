Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. ENE winds shifting to S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.