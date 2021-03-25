AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley is looking to create a temporary parking lot for employees of Credent Wealth Management downtown.
The lot would be on city-owned property south of 7th Street on the west bank of Cedar Creek, Ley said at Thursday’s meeting of the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety.
Credent Wealth Management is constructing a three-story office building at 200 E. 7th St., one block west of the potential parking site.
The building is scheduled to open in approximately February 2022. Ley said he would like to have the parking area ready before winter.
Credent has said it will add approximately 20 employees for a total of 60 in its Auburn headquarters. The building also is expected to house other businesses.
Ley said the temporary parking area would serve Credent “until we come up with something more permanent” as a parking solution for all downtown users.
“There’s some discussion of other, pretty major things downtown,” Ley said, which makes parking even more of a concern.
The temporary parking site would use a removable surface such as asphalt grindings, Ley said. The site has room to park 59 vehicles, he estimated. Access to the parking area would be through 8th Street extended.
Ley said he sees potential at the site along Cedar Creek for a future park that would be a smaller version of Fort Wayne’s new, riverside Promenade Park.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, a resident asked the board to declare her neighbors’ dog a vicious animal.
The woman said her neighbors’ pit bull entered her property, in an older northeast Auburn neighborhood, last weekend and attacked her puppy, then bit and scratched her as she tried to rescue the puppy. She said her young children now are afraid to play outside.
Ley asked for more time to investigate the incident, which he said first came to his attention Thursday morning.
The Parks Department received approval to purchase two new Dodge pickup trucks from Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Auburn for $52,150.
The Parks Department will donate 13 used, cafeteria-style tables from the Eckhart Park pavilion to the Image of Hope Ranch south of Auburn.
The Auburn Police Department was approved to buy two Dodge Durango sport-utility vehicles, also from the Shepherd’s dealership, which submitted the lowest of four bids at $57,992, including trade-in of two Dodge Charger police cars.
The board approved closing some downtown streets for this year’s cruise-in events sponsored by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival organization. They will take place on the third Thursday evening of each month — May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.
The board also agreed to close 6th Street downtown for First Friday events on April 2 and reserved several downtown streets for the annual Christmas Parade on Nov. 23.
