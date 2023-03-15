AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday approved a fee for services agreement with the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
Anton King, president and CEO of the partnership, attended the commissioners’ March 6 meeting to request approval of the agreement. The county’s fee to retain the services of the partnership for 2023 is $105,000. That amount includes a $10,000 fee paid to the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, King said.
Historically, the regional partnership fee was invoiced to the county directly. Now, the regional partnership will invoice the EDP, King explained.
The policy was changed just this year, King added.
The $10,000 budgeted for the regional partnership is included in the EDP’s fee for services, King said.
Commissioners’ President William Hartman had proposed tabling the matter until Commissioner Todd Sanderson, who was absent from the March 6 meeting, could weigh in.
Monday, the commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the agreement, with Hartman opposed.
“Communication is going to be key,” Commissioner Mike Watson said, to make the Regional Partnership understands what DeKalb County is looking for.
“Absolutely,” King responded.
Hartman said he had been contacted by some constituents who were not in favor of the county’s participation with the partnership.
He questioned whether economic development numbers would be any different without the partnership.
In the partnership’s annual report, King provides highlights of 2022 including:
• Surpassing the $1 billion investment mark in the organization’s 17th year;
• Beginning to implement a housing strategy by providing community leaders, developers, lenders and real estate professionals with housing strategy data and exploration of potential sites for housing development;
• Additional business expansion and recruitment of community amenity-based businesses in collaboration with local leadership; and
• Proceeding with research and supporting broadband opportunities in collaboration with DeKalb County and Sand Strategies.
King said the partnership has worked hard to be the first point of contact with business and industry.
King said he was “very adamant” that the partnership plays a key role in growing the economic landscape of DeKalb County.
“We’ll maintain that our mission is to serve our fee-for-service clients and go after opportunities that you see as needs in the community,” King added.
Watson said there is no position or person in the county as a first contact if the partnership does not exist. He said there are hundreds of questions that site selectors ask that King and his organization can answer.
Unincorporated DeKalb County also needs an advocate for economic development, Watson said.
“What he does and what his office does is extremely valuable to DeKalb County as a whole,” said DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring, who was in the audience at Monday’s meeting.
Hartman asked King whether he was an advocate of tax abatement.
King said tax abatements should be considered on a case-by-case basis. He said tax abatement is a tool and an incentive that can be tapped into.
Watson said tax abatement was part of the reason several companies developed projects in DeKalb County.
The commissioners went on to fill one of their appointment to the EDP board with Commissioner Todd Sanderson. The seat formerly was held by Jim McCanna, whose term ended in February.
Also Monday, the commissioners awarded paving contracts to Brooks Construction.
Brooks submitted the lower of two bids, for a total of $1.265 million that will cover six projects. API was the other bidder, with a bid total of $1.294 million. Both bids were below an engineer’s estimate of $1.399 million. The county will use Community Crossing matching grant funds to help finance the projects, with 75% being covered by the Indiana Department of Transportation and 25% by the county.
Individual projects include sections of county roads 35, 29 and 52.
