Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Courtroom, DeKalb County Courthouse. The council will recess its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. to conduct a joint public hearing with the DeKalb County Commissioners to consider the sale of real estate at 208 E. 7th Street, Auburn. After the joint public hearing, the DeKalb County Council will reconvene at 10 a.m. and resume its regular meeting.
1 p.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Courtroom, DeKalb County Courthouse, meeting to conduct a public hearing on the 2021 budget. The public hearing will pause at 2 p.m. for the DeKalb County Airport Authority’s public hearing. After that hearing is complete, the DeKalb County public hearing will resume and continue on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. (if necessary) in the Commissioners Courtroom, 2nd floor of the Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Courtroom, DeKalb County Courthouse, public hearing on the 2021 budget.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
5 p.m. — Auburn Ordinance and Resolution Committee, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., to discuss Eckhart Skate Park rules and regulations.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, C.R. 427, Waterloo. Enter door 24. Due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the public is invited to attend this meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. Social distancing will be practiced. and masks are recommended. There will be no more than 250 people permitted to attend in person. The agenda includes updates on the district’s reopening plan, COVID-19 compensation and a hearing on the budget. A closed, executive session will take place immediately following the meeting to discuss personnel and safety.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St., St. Joe.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Courtroom, DeKalb County Courthouse, meeting (if necessary) to conduct a public hearing on the 2021 budget.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board. The board will conduct its meetings electronically until the governor declares that the public health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 virus has ended. Members of the public may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637. The GoToMeeting app may be downloaded at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/749501349.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.