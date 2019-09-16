FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne faculty, staff and students, as well as members of the general public, are invited to review and comment on the first-phase report of the comprehensive master plan for the development of the campus over the next 20 years.
The Office of Facilities Management is hosting an Open House Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Classic Ballroom in the Walb Student Union.
“We’ve been working with Ayres Saint Gross, one of the country’s leading master plan consultants for higher education,” said Greg Justice, associate vice chancellor for facilities management. “In fact, they just completed the Purdue University-West Lafayette master plan last year.”
Justice says they hope to have the full draft of the comprehensive plan ready for public review by the end of the year. Once that review is completed and recommendations are considered, the plan is expected to be presented to the full Board of Trustees in April of next year.
For more information about the open house and how to comment on the first phase, people may contact Justice at justiceg@pfw.edu.
