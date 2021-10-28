AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has announced the appointment of new board members Liz (Szewczyk) Braden and Austin Macy.
“We are lucky to announce two new board members. Liz Braden comes to us with a fresh perspective on marketing and Austin Macy will continue our efforts in engaging youth within the city and upcoming projects,” said Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street.
Braden is a meteorologist with Fort Wayne’s NBC. She was raised in northwest Indiana. She is a Ball State alumni with a degree in meteorology and climatology. When she is not forecasting the weather, she visits different communities during the NBC morning show and previews events across northeast Indiana, which is what led her to Auburn a year ago.
“Auburn has a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to join Auburn Main Street and show off the downtown community that I’ve fallen in love with,” Braden said.
Macy has a master’s degree in school psychology and is currently finishing his doctorate in educational psychology with a focus on workforce development. He works as a career coach at the J. Kruse Education Center.
“My goal is to give back to a town and community that gave so much to me during my 27 years here,” Macy said.
The Auburn Main Street board is composed of local people with a common interest. Each board member can serve two terms. Current board members are: Eldon Byler, Amy Schweitzer, Zach Lightner, Mike Littlejohn, LaDonna Felke, Amber Caccamo, Jama Smith, Lucas Straw, Brandon Anderson, Tyler Wolfe, McKenna Clifford and Jessica Griffith. Auburn Main Street has four sub-committees with over 50 volunteers.
The mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance and preserve a vibrant downtown, rich in character and engaging for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.