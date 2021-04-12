AUBURN — Based on a legal opinion, DeKalb County Commissioners have reversed course on who will hire a new planning and zoning administrator.
Two weeks ago, the commissioners voted to change a county ordinance that empowers the Plan Commission to hire the administrator.
Monday, commissioners rescinded that action, returning the hiring power to the Plan Commission.
At a meeting last week, the president and one member of the Plan Commission objected to the change.
However, the commissioners reversed their action not because of complaints, but because their attorney, James McCanna, found a case showing Indiana law requires the a plan commission to appoint its administrator.
The county needs a new planning and zoning administrator because Chris Gaumer left March 19 to take a position with the City of Fort Wayne.
Commissioners President Bill Hartman said he is disappointed by having to backtrack on the change.
“They are an appointed committee,” he said about the Plan Commission. “We are an elected committee. I thought it was our responsibility and authority” to appoint the administrator, he added.
The County Commissioners, not the Plan Commission members, are liable for decisions by the administrator, Hartman said Monday.
Commissioners already appoint all other county department heads who are not chosen by election, Hartman said two weeks ago.
