ASHLEY — With harvest season right around the corner, a couple dozen firefighters from DeKalb and Steuben counties spent a portion of Saturday morning learning the ins and outs of rescuing an individual trapped inside of a grain bin.
Along with the training, the Ashley Volunteer Fire Department received the necessary equipment to rescue an individual from a grain bin. Earlier this summer, the Ashley department was notified that it was one of 64 departments across the United States to be awarded a rescue tube to assist in rescuing an individual from a grain bin. The presentation was a partnership between the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, Nationwide and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.
Farmers and grain handlers know all too well how quickly entering a grain bin can turn deadly. To help prevent accidents that result in dozens of lives lost each year, Nationwide is providing the equipment to fire departments across the U.S.
Along with the steel panels that fit together around the victim to form a circle, the department was also awarded an auger that can be operated with a cordless drill to help remove corn from around a victim.
During an interview in June, Ashley Fire Chief David Barrand said the equipment is something he hopes his department will never have to use.
“If we do though, it is nice to have,” he said.
Barrand said his department has trained with other area departments who currently have the tools. In DeKalb County, Auburn and Waterloo departments currently have the equipment. In Steuben County, Barrand said, he was sure Fremont had a set of rescue equipment.
Attending Saturday’s training were firefighters from Ashley, Angola, Waterloo and Spencerville.
After a brief classroom training session, firefighters took to NECAS’s state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulator to learn the proper technique to use the tube. Volunteers were submerged in grain, inside the entrapment simulator, to their thighs and rescued using the life-saving tool.
Sarah Delbecq, a local farmer and member of the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, attended the training to represent the council.
She said farmers need to be aware of these issues and practice best practices when working in grain bins. She said it is extremely important to never work inside a grain bin alone and to always let someone know when you are.
“It’s as important as ever to be following proper safety precautions when entering a bin,” said Brad Liggett, president of agribusiness at Nationwide. “Our goal is to continue these efforts until we can ensure every rural fire department has access to these critical rescue resources.”
Delbecq went on to say that it is crucial for local firefighters to have the necessary training to be able to assist an individual in case of an emergency.
Nationwide has awarded 265 rescue tubes across 31 states to first responders in need since 2014. At least five fire departments have utilized their rescue tubes and training to successfully rescue entrapped workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.