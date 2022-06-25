Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne Street.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. — Butler Park and Recreation Board, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
3 p.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners and DeKalb County Council, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn. The purpose of the executive session is; “a local economic development organization that is a nonprofit corporation established under state law whose primary purpose is the promotion of industrial or business development in Indiana, the retention or expansion of Indiana businesses, or the development of entrepreneurial activities.”
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn. The agenda includes: update on C.R. 56 project; adoption of budgets for the three TIF districts; update on status of Auburn Sports Group project and consideration of new TIF district creation, including parts of the proposed improvements on the north and south side of C.R. 11-A east of I-69; and consideration of financing through an economic development commission bond issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.