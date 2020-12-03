AUBURN — Former DeKalb High School athletic director Richard (Dick) McKean, a member of the DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association, recently received the AMBA Clock Award when he was selected as the outstanding volunteer for this area of Indiana.
This award is given by the Indiana Retired Teachers Association to one who volunteers many, many hours of service that significantly impacts their community.
Now retired, McKean volunteers hundreds of hours as groundskeeper for the largest Mennonite church in Indiana, located in Berne, and for the Berne Muensterberg Plaza and the Clock Tower.
He helps with many events and loves being a tour guide to Clock Tower visitors as he shares the history of the clock and the Swiss/Mennonite heritage and other community interests.
In the fall, McKean helps with the Swiss Heritage Village Kids’ Day. Besides these activities, he also organizes one-, two-, four- and five-day trips for senior citizens to many parts of the country.
“Dick was an energetic educator and athletic director who now continues to serve youth and adults in his community,” the DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association said in a newss release. “Because of his hard work and outstanding giver of time and talents, Dick is most deserving of this award.”
