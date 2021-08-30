16 arrests made locally
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made 16 arrests between Aug. 26-30, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Chim Nai, 60, of the 6200 block of Landsowne Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Aug. 26 by Butler Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dale Evans, 45, of the 400 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Aug. 26 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Tawanna Young, 36, of the 300 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 26 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Alecia Jacobs, 33, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 11 p.m. Aug. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Scott Shoesmith, 45, of the 5100 block of Truemper Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Aug. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Clayton Ostrander, 28, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, was arrested Aug. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tamera Brown, 29, of the 100 block of Valley Circle, Leroy, Michigan, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Aug. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Kristopher King, 36, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 27 by Auburn Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Schmucker, 24, of the 5100 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Julia Witmer, 19, of the 7500 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Shibler, 57, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Aug. 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Jones, 53, of the 300 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
William Johnson, 53, of the 1100 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Flauding, 32, of the 100 block of Forrest Park Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Aug. 29 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Samuel Suman, 35, of the 500 block of Sugar Street, Paulding, Ohio, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Aug. 29 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Shelby Riedel, 30, of the 700 block of Tecumseh Court, Auburn, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Aug. 30 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
