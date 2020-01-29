AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Kaitlin Dove of the 100 block of Pearl Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 548 days in jail, with credit for 157 days she served while the case was pending, and fined $1 for possession of a synthetic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Rogers of the 1300 block of Cinnamon Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 548 days in jail, with credit for 215 days he served while the case was pending, and fined $1 for nonsupport, a Class D felony.
Kelly Spallinger of the 3800 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for five days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 538 days and was fined $1.
Kraig W. Campbell of the 200 block of East 8th Street, Auburn, received a pair of 180-day sentences for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time, and he received credit for 92 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was fined $1.
Nathan A. Mahaffey of the 500 block of West State Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
