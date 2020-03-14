AUBURN — A repeat sex offender was sentenced to 18 years in prison for child molesting by Judge Kevin Wallace during a hearing Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Steven Donaldson, 62, of the 4600 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, pleaded guilty to child molesting, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement. According to court documents, Donaldson molested a 5-year-old child at a home in Auburn when he was age 61.
Donaldson also admitted that he had a prior conviction for child molesting from 1997.
Wallace sentenced Donaldson to 12 years for child molesting, with an additional six years for the repeat sexual offender enhancement.
Donaldson also was determined to be a sexual violent predator.
As part of the plea agreement, a second count of child molesting, a Level 4 felony, was dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.