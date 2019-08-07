AUBURN — Auburn Common Council members heard reports from the county’s humane shelter and senior-citizen agency Tuesday evening.
The DeKalb Humane Society described its plan for a new animal shelter at C.R. 11-A and C.R. 56 southwest of Auburn, revealed earlier this summer.
Humane Society board member Dave Rodecap said the society has reached 75 percent of its fundraising goal for a $2.1 million building.
Rodecap said the Humane Society hopes to break ground by December to begin construction of the new shelter. He described ways it will improve on the existing shelter west of Butler, which has been the Humane Society’s home since it was founded in 1975.
A new shelter is “long overdue,” Councilman Jim Finchum commented.
Rodecap said the society intends to demolish the existing shelter after the new shelter opens.
Fundraising events for the new shelter will include a bicycle “poker run” on Sept. 14.
Executive Director Meg Zenk delivered a report on the DeKalb County Council on Aging.
Zenk said the organization’s $727,438 budget for next year represents an increase of 2.3 percent. Of that figure, $545,320 goes to operate the DeKalb Area Rural Transit service.
DART’s rates of $3 for in-town trips and $4 for trips within DeKalb County are the lowest in all surrounding counties, Zenk said.
“If we can continue with those rates and meet our budget needs, that’s what we’d like to stay with,” she said. “At this point in time, we have no plans to change our transit rates.”
Zenk said the council is looking for a start-up church that may be interested in renting its building at 1800 E. 7th St. She said a previous renter is moving to its own church building.
The council approved the first reading of a rezoning ordinance for the south portion of the Summerset Ridge subdivision on the city’s southeast side.
The purpose “is to continue the development patterns in adjacent Summerset Ridge and Villas of Coventry developments,” the ordinance says.
The ordinance designates 15 lots along Chandler Way for medium density single-family residential use. It designates five lots on Serenity Court for multiple-family residential to permit five duplex units.
“It’s not a huge change from what exists today,” said Amy Schweitzer, director of the city Department of Building, Planning and Development.
Councilman Mike Walter asked Police Chief Martin D. McCoy if the Auburn Police Department is prepared for an active-shooter situation.
“We train every year at least once on that,” McCoy answered. “We’re doing something in that realm all the time.”
