INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has issued an order authorizing all Indiana trial courts to live-stream court proceedings on public Internet platforms, such as YouTube, in response to the national health crisis to keep the court processes transparent to the public.
This live-streaming rule does not preempt the Supreme Court’s ban on recording any proceedings. They are not to be taped for later replay, and courts have been told to include a “Do Not Record” watermark on each live-streamed proceeding.
Hearings that are confidential by law will not be streamed on the internet.
The order, signed by Chief Justice Loretta Rush on April 22, attempts during the COVID-19 pandemic to balance the public’s transparency interest in how its courts operate in a fair and just manner with the judiciary’s obligation to maintain order and dignity of proceedings and protect litigants’ due process and fair trial rights.
Judge Monte Brown of DeKalb Superior Court II said the DeKalb County Courthouse IT department has been working with the courts and the prosecutor’s office to develop a system and process consistent with the order issued by Chief Justice Rush.
“Due to various confidentiality requirements courts must abide by, the process is a bit more problematic and time consuming than any of us would like. Those concerns are being addressed, and I am hopeful that process will soon be in place,” Brown said.
DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm has been using video technology to conduct virtual hearings while the courthouse has been closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because a great many of the hearings in Circuit Court which would fall under emergency operations, such as CHINS and juvenile delinquency cases, are confidential, he has not been at the forefront on the process of live streaming hearings, he said.
Judge Kevin Wallace of DeKalb Superior Court I said his court is not doing remote hearings or live-streaming at this time.
