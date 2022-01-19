AUBURN — Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association have announced the event formerly known as We Love Auburn month now is called WinterFest.
“It goes without saying that we love Auburn all year long and have decided to change things up a bit this year,” said Ann Finchum, executive director of AMS.
With the change, yarn bombing will not be included in this year’s schedule of events and the historic tour will be moved to a later time in the year.
“It is our hope to build from the most loved events, add some new favorites into the mix, and bring back an old favorite,” Finchum said.
WinterFest’s activities will include Arctic ice displays during First Friday, Feb. 4, at the James Cultural Plaza.
Ice sculptors from Indiana Ice Studio will be on hand for live ice sculpture demonstrations. Demonstrations will begin around 5:30 p.m. that evening. There will be 29 ice sculptures individually made and back-lit. Carriage rides will be offered from 6-8 p.m. The pick-up location is by The James Cultural Plaza on Jackson Street.
Village Dulcimers will provide live music at the Atrium Marketplace on 6th Street. What a great kickoff to the weekend and a fun time to enjoy with family and friends downtown Auburn.
Freewill donations will be accepted for AMS.
“Every single February the Visitors Bureau looks forward to supporting the February First Friday ice sculptures. In a month where most small communities hibernate and wait for spring events to kick off, we create our own and encourage the community to be an active part all year around,” said Amber Caccamo, executive director of Visit DeKalb.
Additional activities will be provided by the Auburn Parks Department during February WinterFest.
A free scavenger hunt will take place in the parks throughout the month of February. Other events are:
Painting with Sherian, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at the parks and recreation office, cost $20;
L.I.F.E. After 50 line dancing Feb. 11 from noon to 1 p.m. at Rieke Park Lodge, cost $5;
Art with Nora, finger knitting Feb. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m., for youth ages 10-17, at Rieke Park Lodge, cost $15; and
Kids Free Flow Painting, Feb. 25, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the parks and recreation office, cost $10.
Register ahead for these events at register@auburninrecdesk.com.
First Fridays will continue all year long with some new themes and more performing art added.
During First Fridays this summer there will be live performances by Excelsior Arts Academy & Youth Theater at various locations around downtown.
Pumpkin Fest will take place in October. Food Network pumpkin sculpting champion David Smith will offer a live pumpkin carving demonstration at the James Cultural Plaza. There will be live music and carriage rides.
Organizations that would like to engage or partner during a First Friday event should contact AMS at www.auburnmainstreet.org.
Discovering Historic Auburn will return on Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Auburn. There will be food, music, performances, carriage rides and more. Schools, local civic organizations, dance studios, theater groups, churches and youth organizations will be invited to take part in the day and showcase what they do for Auburn. There will be a vendor section for local artists, historic tours, museum tours, and haunted tours.
The community is encouraged to engage as the City of Auburn progresses in developing pathway committees for the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Project. The City of Auburn was one of the cities selected to participate in the program offered by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The funding match of $1 million from OCRA, paired with the American Rescue Funds Act money the city received, ultimately will culminate in a legacy project for the community.
“This is such an exciting opportunity for our community to work collaboratively with four state universities on researching, selecting, and determining Auburn’s legacy project over the next 12-24 months,” AMS stated.
A full list of events for 2022 will be released on the AMS website shortly as details are finalized. Events are all intended to drive traffic and engage the community in the heart of the city while highlighting some of the city’s amenities.
Established in 2009, Auburn’s Main Street program is Indiana Main Street accredited and a National Main Street affiliated program. Auburn Main Street’s mission is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance and preserve a vibrant historic downtown, rich in art and culture and inviting for all.
This month is AMS’s “Main Street Matters” Campaign for 2022. AMS thanks its corporate sponsors: Legacy Sponsor, the City of Auburn; Culture Sponsor Ambassador Enterprises; Art Sponsors DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, 9th St. Brew Coffee House, Beacon Credit Union, Auburn Hardwood Moldings, Astral at Auburn, Credent Wealth Management, Oak Partners Inc., Steel Dynamics Inc., Tempus Technology, Team Quality Inc., Links Creative Solutions and Auburn Essential Services; Supporter Sponsors DABA, Moose Family Lodge Center, Carbaugh Jewelers, C&A Tool Engineering Inc., Lakewood Park Christian School, Auburn Dental Associates, Littlejohn Auctions, Walmart Distribution Center, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Hicksville Bank, Hoosier Mama Food Truck, Blue Moon, Scheumann Dental Associates, Dave Clark, and the YMCA.
For a complete list of all sponsorship or donation opportunities, for more information, or for those interested in volunteering, visit AuburnMainStreet.org or contact executivedirector@AuburnMainStreet.org.
