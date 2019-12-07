AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced three people for criminal offenses during hearings Friday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Thomas Clark of the 6900 block of C.R. 19, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Amanda Brown of the 400 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for battery, a Class B misdemeanor. With credit for time she spent in jail while her case was pending, the sentence is deemed to have been served.
Christopher Allen of the 3300 block of Barr Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $25 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
