FORT WAYNE — Early morning winter weather Wednesday around the Fort Wayne area kept Indiana State Police troopers busy, said spokesman Sgt. Brian Walker.
Troopers responded to incidents in an 11-county area from 6-11 a.m., mostly on Interstate 69, Interstate 469, U.S.24, and U.S.30.
Walker said the state police investigated four personal-injury crashes, 16 property-damage crashes; and nine slide-off-only incidents.
Indiana State Police assisted other police agencies with: one fatal crash in Wells County; three personal-injury crashes; and six property-damage crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.