Monday
8 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, closed executive session to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees, courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway, Butler. The agenda includes grab-and-go lunches and graduation.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. To access the meeting by conference call, dial 425-436-6364, access code 170476.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. To access the meeting by conference call, dial 425-436-6364, access code 170476.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St. The council and the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety will hold a closed, joint executive session immediately following the regular council meeting to discuss pending litigation.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. Due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the public is invited to attend the meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. The agenda includes Chromebook lease approval and J.R. Watson Elementary School bids.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission Waterloo Town Hall. The meeting may be accessed online at https://zoom.us/j/99256671828.
Thursday
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Tree Commission, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, Auburn. People may call into the meeting at 925-1500 or (866) 428-2876, ext. 1003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.