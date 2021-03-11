AUBURN — An Indianapolis company will perform an inventory of Auburn’s city-owned trees this spring.
Davey Resource Group was hired Thursday by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety at the board’s meeting in City Hall.
The environmental consulting company will identify and evaluate all trees along city streets and in city parks, said Troy Ackerman, President of the Auburn Tree Commission.
The inventory should take 2-3 weeks and is expected to occur in May, Ackerman said. Workers will wear vests identifying them as Davey Resource Group employees.
An Indiana Department of Natural Resources grant of $21,293 will pay half the cost of the study, Ackerman said.
The inventory will result in a five-year tree management plan. Ackerman said it will lead to opportunities for additional grants to improve the city’s trees cape.
The Auburn Street Department will seek contractors’ price bids and quotes for three street projects it plans to complete this year.
The street construction plans include:
• 17th Street between Van Buren and Shull streets;
• 19th Street between Main and Cedar streets; and
• Greenhaven Terrace between 1st Street and Hawthorne Place.
An agreement to install a “missing link” of sidewalk along West 7th Street, received the board’s approval. It will lead to a new sidewalk in front of the Rieke Corp. parking lot on the north side of the busy street.
The sidewalk is related to a major project that will begin Monday to install new, larger water mains around the city’s west-side water tower, with a new service line to Rieke Corp. Later, the project will upgrade a major water main under 15th Street.
The board approved an agreement for Auburn Essential Services to serve two new customers in Indianapolis.
The city utility is providing telephone services to the nationally known St. Elmo’s Steakhouse and to five Harry & Izzy’s restaurants.
Chris Schweitzer, Superintendent for Auburn Essential Services, said the utility began providing telephone services to automobile dealerships in southern Indiana through a relationship with a customer. That led to a referral to the restaurants.
Auburn Essential Services provides telephone, internet and video services to customers in DeKalb County, but it is licensed as a telephone carrier statewide, Schweitzer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.