WATERLOO —DeKalb High School principal Marcus Wagner commended members of the Class of 2022 for their hard work and perseverance during his address in a graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon in the high school gymnasium.
“Your class is an incredible group of individuals, particularly as you have succeeded against the backdrop of the pandemic. Congratulations to you on reaching this milestone event. I am proud of you, excited for you, and most importantly, fascinated by your achievements as an entire class,” Wagner said.
“Your high school journey hasn’t been easy, but through hard work and perseverance, you have all accomplished the task of earning your high school diploma, which your families and friends are here today to celebrate this achievement with you.”
Diplomas were awarded to 241 seniors.
Drawing on the words of Babe Ruth, Wagner told the class, “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.”
He reminded the class that fear of losing or failing is a common feeling everyone experiences when starting a new journey.
“If you allow fear or self doubt to conquer you, then the chances are you may not be able to conquer your dreams,” Wagner added.
“Failure is unavoidable and you must be courageous to learn from your failures to achieve a greater outcome. Follow your dreams and stand up to your fears. Everyone will face the struggle at some point in their life. The ability to overcome your fears will define you as a person.”
Wagner challenged members of the class to be resilient, respectful and caring as they embark on the next stage of their journey.
“Always be resilient. Fight through adverse situations. Never let obstacles stop you from accomplishing your tasks. You have proven that you can be resilient in adverse times now more than ever,” Wagner said.
“Always be respectful. Follow the Golden Rule. Treat others the way you want to be treated. And finally, always be kind. Mark Twain once said, ‘Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.’”
Wagner introduced Sophia Bell as the class valedictorian and Alison Kneller as the class salutatorian.
Bell will attend New York University Tisch School of the Arts, with plans to major in drama. She was named a National Merit Scholar finalist. Kneller will attend Miami University to pursue a bachelor of science degree in biology with a co-major in pre-medical studies.
Bell purposely drew on cliches and often-used phrases to emphasize points to her classmates.
“Time flies,” Bell said.
“Instead of rolling our eyes, let this be a reminder to live in the moment. Life is unpredictable and instantaneous.”
She encouraged her classmates to appreciate the experiences they have lived and remember that even their darkest moments are just that — moments — and are temporary.
“Each of us have heard the expression, ‘You are the future.’ This is a weighty statement to lay on the shoulders of fledgling adults,” Bell said.
She encouraged her classmates to face this responsibility without fear and to trust in their ability to exhibit strength.
“Appreciate the closing of this chapter,” she said.
Kneller reflected on the time the classmates have spent together, learning from each other and growing into the adults they are today.
“Each of us is our own unique individual with the potential to touch and improve so many lives around us while we walk this earth,” she said.
“I implore each and every one of you to make the very best of both the good times as well as the bad ones. We must fly through the turbulence.”
She urged her classmates not to waste time living someone else’s life.
“Make yours count for something. Fight for what matters to you,” she added.
Eva Hallman offered the welcome.
She thanked teachers, staff members and administration for creating avenues of choices that stimulate personal and professional growth, and thanked family and guardians for being the students’ most prominent advocates in life.
“Classmates, I hope you chose to enjoy today, tomorrow and every day, as you follow your journey,” Hallman said.
Class president Travers Mason delivered farewell remarks, thanking administration, faculty and family.
“Going forth my advice is simple,” Mason said.
“Don’t sweat the small stuff. We’ve overcome tough times before. We will again.”
The high school’s combined bands performed prelude, processional and recessional music and the high school choir sang the national anthem.
Superintendent Steve Teders offered the declaration of graduation, followed by the class participating in the ceremonial turning of tassels.
