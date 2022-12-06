AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson was elected to the Indiana Association of County Commissioners board of directors at the association’s recent annual conference.
“I’m honored to join the IACC leadership team and bring a DeKalb County voice to the board,” Watson said. “Collaborating with commissioners in all 92 Indiana counties, the IACC is a strong and influential voice for county governments at the Statehouse and General Assembly, advocating on issues that impact all of us at the local level.”
Watson was also elected to serve as president of the 15-county IACC Northeast District.
The Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) is a nonprofit organization established to provide the best education, leadership support, and advocacy services for county commissioners.
