AUBURN — With a handful of bills potentially still outstanding, the city is on the hook for $164,729.71 in legal fees for the fight over the Auburn Common Council’s proposed utility service board ordinance.
The ordinance was presented to the council on first reading at the Jan. 4 meeting as Council President Matthew Kruse looked to reconfigure who had final say over Auburn Electric, Auburn Essential Services and the city’s information and technology department.
The ordinance came in reference to changes that were made in those departments after the firing of Superintendent Chris Schweitzer by Mayor Mike Ley.
After the issue was vetoed by Ley on Jan. 27, the council held a veto override vote on Feb. 1, and Ley filed an injunction to stop the formation of the utility service board on Feb. 2. On Feb. 28, Judge William Fee ruled in favor of city administration, ruling the establishment of the utility service board null and void.
The mayor’s legal fees from Bose McKinney & Evans LLP, Indianapolis, totaled $85,300.21, with bills still outstanding. The council’s legal fees from Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLC, Fort Wayne, totaled $79,429.50.
The council’s bill from Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLC came under fire at Tuesday night’s Council meeting after Ley requested discussion on the bill before the approval of claims.
Ley requested the discussion, questioning wording and lack of details on the single page, unitemized bill presented by Kruse. Ley compared the council’s single page bill to his own nine-page, detailed bill with 61 entries.
The bill’s “note line” stated, “Council was provided details of the billing subject to attorney-council privilege.”
Ley then went on to ask each of the council members if they had copies of the bill or had seen the bill or even read the bill. Each of the council members except Kruse replied “no” to each question.
Kruse, who showed up just in time to answer Ley’s question, said he did have the detailed bill.
When asked by Ley if he had shared it with the council, Kruse said, “I don’t know.”
“Apparently, only one person has seen this bill. Nobody in the administration,” Ley said. “To me, that is really amazing. I wouldn’t pay a $79,429.50 bill without an itemized bill to go with it.”
Ley went on to question the council’s lack of transparency on the issue.
“I sat here and was hammered on a lack of transparency,” Ley said, referring to council meetings held in January and February after the submission of the ordinance.
Before moving forward on approval of the bills, Ley asked for a motion from the council to table the council’s legal claim until a detailed itemized bill could be presented. Councilman Mike Walter made that motion, but it soon died as the remaining six council members all sat silent.
“All of you are willing to pay a bill that isn’t itemized?” Ley asked in response to the silence.
During the discussion, City Attorney Erik Weber said there is no question under Indiana Open Door Law and Indiana Code that the bill has to be submitted as an itemized bill.
Indiana Code 5-11-1-2 states, “The state board of accounts shall formulate, prescribe and install a system of accounting and reporting in conformity with this chapter, which must comply with the following:
• Be uniform for every public office and every public account of the same class and contain written standards that an entity that is subject to audit must observe.
• Exhibit true accounts and detailed statements of funds collected, received, obligated, and expanded for or on account of the public for any and every purpose whatever, and by all public officers, employees, or other individuals.”
During a phone conversation after the meeting Tuesday night, Kruse said he would be happy to turn the detailed itemized bill over to the city.
“We had no problem ever handing it over,” Kruse said. “I would have no problem handing it over. If he (Mayor Mike Ley) would have asked us, we would have provided it. If it would have been brought up, it could have been fixed before tonight.”
After nearly a half hour of discussion, Councilman Jim Finchum made a motion to table the approval of the bill until Auburn Clerk-Treasurer Patty Miller heard back from the State Board of Accounts. That motion was seconded by Walter.
“I would like to make Patty happy,” Finchum said while making his motion.
With that one item tabled, the remaining bills were approved, including Ley’s legal fees to Bose McKinney & Evans LLP.
Miller said the legal fees will be paid for out of the city’s Municipal Government Fund. The fund was budgeted to have $293,500 in it for 2022, with $250,000 of that to be used for updates and repairs to City Hall. The legal fees now leave the updates and repairs in limbo for 2022.
The Star sent an Indiana Access to Public Records Act request to the city Wednesday morning for detailed itemized bills.
The claim from Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLC, will be addressed again at the April 19 Auburn Common Council meeting.
