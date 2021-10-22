INDIANAPOLIS — Having trouble streaming your favorite programs in rural DeKalb County?
The DeKalb County Commissioners recently took steps to make the implementation of broadband in the county easier by becoming a Broadband Ready Community.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced the completion of steps to be part of the statewide program on Friday during a conference call.
“I am so proud of DeKalb County and the board of commissioners for taking this step,” Crouch said. “This sends a clear message to providers.”
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created in 2017 as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
“Our administration remains focused on getting high-speed, reliable internet service to unserved and underserved Hoosiers,” Crouch said. “Congratulations to DeKalb County as it joins the more than 50 other Indiana communities that are now broadband ready. Other communities around our state have already benefited through the Broadband Ready Communities Program, and I am pleased to see DeKalb County and other neighboring communities in northeast Indiana recently remove barriers with goal of attracting broadband investment.”
Commissioner William Hartman said the county is happy to be in the situation to be able to work on the initiative.
“DeKalb County realizes to be on the cutting edge for innovation and dependable internet services, we need to welcome and encourage broadband internet throughout the county and region,” he said. “The certification of a Broadband Ready Community shows that we are ready for the next step in furthering this goal.”
Crouch said the state is seeing more and more communities realize the importance of becoming a Broadband Ready Community. She believes the pandemic has helped to push more communities to drop the barriers to bring high-speed internet to communities.
She highlighted Spencer County, who after becoming certified, took instant advantage of NEXT Level Connection funding from the state to bring high-speed internet to the county.
Earnie Holtrey, project manager at the Indiana Broadband Office, said applications are coming into the state at a record pace.
“Our office stands ready to provide technical assistance and share best practices as county leadership strives towards affordable and reliable broadband access to all,” said Holtrey.
Hartman, who lives in the western part of the county, said he knows all too well the struggles that residents face when trying to find reliable internet. He said he has had to buy a booster for the outside of his residence, which allows him to receive a signal from the AT&T tower in Corunna.
He said the county has options when it comes to bringing high-speed broadband connections to the county. He said there is a possibility that Noble REMC will be providing broadband to the west side of the county.
Steuben County REMC currently has plans to bring broadband to the northern part of the county around Hamilton, Ashley and Hudson.
Hartman also said that there is a possibility that Auburn Essential Services could expand its services providing internet to neighboring communities.
“We have a lot going on, progress is being made. This is just another part of it,” Hartman said. “We see no reason to take our foot off the accelerator. We are trying to take care of the needs of the county and keep the taxes low in the meantime.”
