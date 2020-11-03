Officers arrest 13
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 13 people from Oct. 27-Nov. 1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Earl Bates, 45, of the 6300 block of Nancy Street, Paulding, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 27 at 10:44 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charge of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Brittany Fraley, 28, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 27 at 6:46 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department for alleged failure to appear in court on charges of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class C misdemeanor; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cassandra May, 23, of the 100 block of West River Street, Edgerton, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 27 at 8:31 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mekesha Howard, 39, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicole Jarnagin, 38, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested Oct. 28 at 11:49 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
James Ormsby, 55, of the 6900 block of East C.R. 575 North, Churubusco, was arrested Oct. 29 at 11:28 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class B misdemeanor.
Nicholas Cope, 35, of the 2100 block of McNair Lane, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 29 at 12:10 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Reed Ford, 25, of the 400 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 29 at 4:16 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of battery, a Level 5 felony.
Sylvester Slone, 49, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 30 at 12:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Kelly Hipskind, 55, of the 3100 block of C.R. 43, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 30 at 9:16 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Krista Norman, 47, of the 500 block of North Broadway, Butler, was arrested Oct. 31 at 2:15 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Wueller, 42, of the 1100 block of Elm Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 31 at 5:34 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Traster, 55, of the 1300 block of Shawna Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 31 at 6:57 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charges of murder, a Level 1 felony.
